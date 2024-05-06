Science News Roundup: New Zealand signs MOU with German institute on Antarctica cooperation
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2024 02:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 02:31 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
New Zealand signs MOU with German institute on Antarctica cooperation
New Zealand said on Saturday that its Antarctic agency signed a memorandum of understanding with Germany's Alfred Wegener Institute to foster cooperation between the two polar science bodies, amid China's growing presence in Antarctica. "Antarctica is of increasing geostrategic and scientific interest, and this arrangement will broaden connections between our marine and polar science institutes," New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a press release.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China hosts foreign naval officials amid South China Sea tensions
Tesla cuts prices nearly $2,000 in China, in line with US cuts
Tesla cuts prices nearly $2,000 in China, in line with US cuts
Voting begins for Maldives Parliament, watched by India and China vying for control of Indian Ocean
Taiwan to exercise its air traffic control rights amid China's unilateral flight path announcement: Report