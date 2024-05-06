Science News Roundup: New Zealand signs MOU with German institute on Antarctica cooperation

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

New Zealand signs MOU with German institute on Antarctica cooperation

New Zealand said on Saturday that its Antarctic agency signed a memorandum of understanding with Germany's Alfred Wegener Institute to foster cooperation between the two polar science bodies, amid China's growing presence in Antarctica. "Antarctica is of increasing geostrategic and scientific interest, and this arrangement will broaden connections between our marine and polar science institutes," New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a press release.

