Left Menu

Indian Bank's Net Profit Soars 55% to Rs 2,247 Crore in Q4

Indian Bank reported a 55% jump in Q4 FY24 net profit to Rs 2,247 crore. Total income increased to Rs 16,887 crore, with NII rising 9% to Rs 6,015 crore. For FY24, net profit surged 53% to Rs 8,063 crore, and total income rose to Rs 63,482 crore. The stock traded 1.44% lower at Rs 535.75 on BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 15:23 IST
Indian Bank's Net Profit Soars 55% to Rs 2,247 Crore in Q4
  • Country:
  • India

Public sector lender Indian Bank reported a 55 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 2,247 crore in March quarter of 2023-24.

The bank had a net profit of Rs 1,447 crore in March quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Total income increased to Rs 16,887 crore in March quarter of FY24, from Rs 14,238 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23.

Net Interest Income (NII) increased by 9 per cent YoY to Rs 6,015 crore in March quarter of FY24, from Rs 5,508 crore in March quarter of FY23.

For full 2023-24 fiscal, net profit went up by 53 per cent YoY to Rs 8,063 crore, from Rs 5,282 crore in FY23.

Total income for FY24 increased to Rs 63,482 crore, from Rs 52,085 crore in FY23.

Shares of Indian Bank were trading at Rs 535.75, down 1.44 per cent over previous close on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024