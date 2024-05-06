Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes Taiwan - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 15:45 IST
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Taiwan, on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 25 km (15.53 miles), EMSC said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi HC to hear on Monday CM Kejriwal's plea against ED summons in excise case
Rajnath Singh to visit Siachen on Monday
Hamas delegation due in Cairo on Monday for Gaza ceasefire talks
FOREX-Yen falls after suspected intervention on Monday, eyes on Fed
Government Summit to Tackle Critical Minerals Supply Chain on Monday