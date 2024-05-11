Optimized Traffic Light Timing in West Delhi Leads to 16% Reduction in Congestion

The synchronisation of traffic lights in western part of Delhi has reduced congestion calls by over 16 per cent in April as compared to the corresponding month last year, police said on Saturday. According to the police, in an ongoing commitment to mitigate traffic congestion in west Delhi, the western range of traffic police has initiated a significant endeavour to synchronise and reassess the timing of traffic signals at multiple junctions. ''Initially, we have successfully synchronised 60 traffic lights spanning across 20 junctions, primarily in the areas of Dwarka, Nangloi, and Paschim Vihar traffic circles. We are delighted to share that by the end of April, there was a notable reduction in congestion reports within the western range area," police said.

''Compared to March 2024, there was a reduction of 59 calls of congestion calls. In April 2023, 453 such calls were received, while the numbers reduced to 378 in April this year. This progress underscores our commitment to improving traffic flow and enhancing the commuting experience for all,'' a senior police officer said. The police said that the synchronisation initiative enhances traffic flow. By coordinating the timing of signals, vehicles experience reduced wait times at intersections, leading to a more continuous flow of traffic. With smoother traffic transitions, the risk of accidents and collisions is mitigated, promoting safer road conditions for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists alike. The residents and commuters navigating through Dwarka, Nangloi, and Paschim Vihar now benefit from expedited travel, contributing to overall convenience and productivity, they said. This strategic initiative aims to streamline traffic flow, enhance safety, and optimise commuting experiences for residents and commuters navigating through these busy areas. By synchronising the timing of traffic signals, police have effectively minimised stop-and-go traffic patterns, allowing for smoother vehicular movement and reducing travel times, the officer said. ''The synchronisation project, meticulously planned and executed, underscores our commitment to implementing innovative solutions to address traffic challenges in the city. Through advanced technology and data-driven approaches, the traffic police has synchronised these critical junctions to maximise efficiency while minimising delays,'' he said. This synchronisation effort aligns with broader planning strategies aimed at fostering sustainable and accessible transportation networks. As Delhi continues to grow and evolve, the implementation of innovative traffic management solutions remains paramount to ensuring the city's livability and resilience, police added.

