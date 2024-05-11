Left Menu

Optimized Traffic Light Timing in West Delhi Leads to 16% Reduction in Congestion

The synchronisation of traffic lights in western part of Delhi has reduced congestion calls by over 16 per cent in April as compared to the corresponding month last year, police said on Saturday. This progress underscores our commitment to improving traffic flow and enhancing the commuting experience for all, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 13:07 IST
Optimized Traffic Light Timing in West Delhi Leads to 16% Reduction in Congestion
  • Country:
  • India

The synchronisation of traffic lights in western part of Delhi has reduced congestion calls by over 16 per cent in April as compared to the corresponding month last year, police said on Saturday. According to the police, in an ongoing commitment to mitigate traffic congestion in west Delhi, the western range of traffic police has initiated a significant endeavour to synchronise and reassess the timing of traffic signals at multiple junctions. ''Initially, we have successfully synchronised 60 traffic lights spanning across 20 junctions, primarily in the areas of Dwarka, Nangloi, and Paschim Vihar traffic circles. We are delighted to share that by the end of April, there was a notable reduction in congestion reports within the western range area," police said.

''Compared to March 2024, there was a reduction of 59 calls of congestion calls. In April 2023, 453 such calls were received, while the numbers reduced to 378 in April this year. This progress underscores our commitment to improving traffic flow and enhancing the commuting experience for all,'' a senior police officer said. The police said that the synchronisation initiative enhances traffic flow. By coordinating the timing of signals, vehicles experience reduced wait times at intersections, leading to a more continuous flow of traffic. With smoother traffic transitions, the risk of accidents and collisions is mitigated, promoting safer road conditions for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists alike. The residents and commuters navigating through Dwarka, Nangloi, and Paschim Vihar now benefit from expedited travel, contributing to overall convenience and productivity, they said. This strategic initiative aims to streamline traffic flow, enhance safety, and optimise commuting experiences for residents and commuters navigating through these busy areas. By synchronising the timing of traffic signals, police have effectively minimised stop-and-go traffic patterns, allowing for smoother vehicular movement and reducing travel times, the officer said. ''The synchronisation project, meticulously planned and executed, underscores our commitment to implementing innovative solutions to address traffic challenges in the city. Through advanced technology and data-driven approaches, the traffic police has synchronised these critical junctions to maximise efficiency while minimising delays,'' he said. This synchronisation effort aligns with broader planning strategies aimed at fostering sustainable and accessible transportation networks. As Delhi continues to grow and evolve, the implementation of innovative traffic management solutions remains paramount to ensuring the city's livability and resilience, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer Strategy and Branding

Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer ...

 United States
4
Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024