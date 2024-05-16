Wildfire near Canadian oil city expected to be subdued on Thursday, says local authority

A large wildfire near the major Canadian oil sands city of Fort McMurray did not move closer overnight and is expected to remain subdued on Thursday, the local authority said on Thursday.

The region received rain for a few hours through the night and the forecast for the next few days is for more precipitation, the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo said in a statement. The fire stayed about 5.5 km (3.4 miles) away from the city's landfill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)