Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 16-05-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 20:45 IST
Wildfire near Canadian oil city expected to be subdued on Thursday, says local authority
Representaive image Image Credit: ANI
A large wildfire near the major Canadian oil sands city of Fort McMurray did not move closer overnight and is expected to remain subdued on Thursday, the local authority said on Thursday.

The region received rain for a few hours through the night and the forecast for the next few days is for more precipitation, the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo said in a statement. The fire stayed about 5.5 km (3.4 miles) away from the city's landfill.

 

