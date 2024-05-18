Left Menu

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches another batch of Starlink satellites from Florida

Updated: 18-05-2024 10:23 IST
SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit on Friday, May 17th. The launch took place at precisely 8:32 p.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

This mission marked a significant milestone for SpaceX, as the first-stage booster used for the launch completed its 21st flight. Previously, this particular booster supported a variety of missions, including launching GPS satellites, the historic Inspiration4 civilian spaceflight, the Ax-1 private astronaut mission, and multiple Starlink deployments.

Following a powerful liftoff, the first stage of the Falcon 9 gracefully separated and returned to Earth, landing on the drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The deployment of this new batch of Starlink satellites further expands SpaceX's constellation of internet-providing satellites in low-Earth orbit. Through this ambitious project, SpaceX aims to revolutionize internet access by providing high-speed broadband services to remote and underserved areas worldwide.

Unlike traditional geostationary satellites that orbit much farther from Earth, the Starlink internet-relay satellites operate at a significantly lower altitude providing several advantages including reduced latency and broader coverage.

