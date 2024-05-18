Left Menu

Blaze at Shivpuri Collector's Office in MP Destroys Key Departmental Records

The blaze erupted during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, following which the State Disaster Emergency Response Force SDERF was called in, an official said.District collector Ravindra Choudhary said the officials received information about the fire around 5 am.

PTI | Shivpuri | Updated: 18-05-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 12:43 IST
Blaze at Shivpuri Collector's Office in MP Destroys Key Departmental Records
  • Country:
  • India

Several documents were gutted in a major fire that broke out at the district collector's office in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, officials said on Saturday. The blaze erupted during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, following which the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) was called in, an official said.

District collector Ravindra Choudhary said the officials received information about the fire around 5 am. Documents of several sections were damaged by the time it was brought under control around 8 am on Saturday, he said.

The records of nazool (land), grievance redressal, land acquisition and some other sections and departments were damaged in the fire, he said.

A committee headed by Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) is being constituted to probe the incident, Choudhary said, adding that the reason behind the fire will be known after the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; US unveils proposal to ease restrictions on marijuana and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024