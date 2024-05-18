Blaze at Shivpuri Collector's Office in MP Destroys Key Departmental Records

Several documents were gutted in a major fire that broke out at the district collector's office in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, officials said on Saturday. The blaze erupted during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, following which the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) was called in, an official said.

District collector Ravindra Choudhary said the officials received information about the fire around 5 am. Documents of several sections were damaged by the time it was brought under control around 8 am on Saturday, he said.

The records of nazool (land), grievance redressal, land acquisition and some other sections and departments were damaged in the fire, he said.

A committee headed by Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) is being constituted to probe the incident, Choudhary said, adding that the reason behind the fire will be known after the investigation.

