Thrilling Qualifier: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Scorecard

Scoreboard of Qualifier 1 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Tuesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head b Starc 0 Abhishek Sharma c Russell b Vaibhav Arora 3 Rahul Tripathi run out (Russell/Gurbaz) 55 Nitish Reddy c Gurbaz b Starc 9 Shahbaz Ahmed b Starc 0 Heinrich Klaasen c Rinku Singh b Chakaravarthy 32 Abdul Samad c Shreyas Iyer b Harshit Rana 16 Sanvir Singh b Narine 0 Pat Cummins c Gurbaz b Russell 30 Bhuvneshwar Kumar lbw b Chakaravarthy 0 Vijayakanth Viyaskanth not out7 Extras: (NB-2,W5) 7 Total: (all out in 19.3 overs) 159 Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-13, 3-39, 4-39, 5-101, 6-121, 7-121, 8-125, 9-126, 10-159. Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-34-3, Vaibhav Arora 2-0-17-1, Harshit Rana 4-0-27-1, Sunil Narine 4-0-40-1, Andre Russell 1.3-0-15-1, Varun Chakaravarthy 4-0-26-2. (MORE)

