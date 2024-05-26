Left Menu

Sameera Group inks MoU with Vedaanta Senior Living, earmarks Rs 500 cr investment plan

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-05-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 16:27 IST
Sameera Group inks MoU with Vedaanta Senior Living, earmarks Rs 500 cr investment plan
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate developer Sameera Group has earmarked Rs 500 crore as investments over the next five years to set up 1,000 senior living homes across South India, the company said.

For developing the senior living homes, city-based Sameera Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with Vedaanta Senior Living that aims to create high-quality senior living communities, a company release said on Sunday.

''This strategic partnership brings together Sameera Group's extensive experience in land development and Vedaanta's deep understanding of the senior care industry,'' the release said.

Sameera Group has completed more than 45 real estate projects in Tamil Nadu and has served over 1 lakh customers.

The MoU signed between the two entities envisages real estate projects in Chennai, Bengaluru and Vellore while the first project is expected to come up in Kancheepuram on a 100-acre land.

The demand for senior living solutions is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years and the joint venture between Sameera and Vedaanta is well-positioned to address this growing demand by providing high quality, affordable senior living solutions across the southern parts of the country, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral talks in four years

UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral tal...

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024