Powerful Quake Shakes Tonga Islands, No Tsunami Threat Issued
A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck the Tonga Islands at a depth of 111 km, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center confirmed there is no tsunami threat based on the available data.
Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2024 02:40 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 02:40 IST
