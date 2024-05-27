Left Menu

Papua New Guinea Landslide Tragedy: Rescue Efforts Continue Amidst Debris

Emergency crews in Papua New Guinea are tirelessly working to rescue survivors after a devastating landslide in the Enga province. Over 670 people are feared dead, and around 1,250 are displaced. Dangerous conditions are hampering rescue efforts, with heavy equipment unable to reach the remote village. International aid has been pledged.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 27-05-2024 04:27 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 04:27 IST
Papua New Guinea Landslide Tragedy: Rescue Efforts Continue Amidst Debris
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Australia

Emergency crews in Papua New Guinea on Monday continued their rescue efforts to find survivors after more than 670 people were feared killed in a massive landslide which flattened a remote village in the Pacific nation's northern region. The United Nations migration agency on Sunday said some 1,250 people had been displaced from the landslide that occurred in Papua New Guinea's (PNG) Enga province early morning on Friday. More than 150 houses were buried and around 250 houses nearby have been abandoned by inhabitants.

"The houses are buried under around eight metres (26.3 ft) of dirt. So there is quite a lot of debris to get through," aid group CARE International PNG country director Justine McMahon told ABC television on Monday. McMahon said dangerous conditions and unstable land were hampering rescue efforts. An estimated 4,000 people were living near the impacted area, she said.

Residents have rescued a couple, who had been trapped under the rubble, after they heard their cry for help, media reported. Social media footage posted by villagers and local media teams showed people scaling rocks, with many digging with shovels, sticks and their bare hands to find survivors. Women could be heard weeping in the background in videos.

Emergency crews, including the PNG defence engineering team, were on the ground but heavy equipment required for the rescue had yet to reach the village as the main road remains cut off and the only access was via helicopter. Neighbour Australia and France, which rules the Pacific island of nearby New Caledonia, have said they stand ready to assist PNG.

There has been no official counts on the deaths though the U.N. migration agency on Sunday estimated more than 670 people may have died, more than double the initial number of possible fatalities reported by the PNG media. The U.N. said only six bodies had been retrieved from the rubble so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral talks in four years

UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral tal...

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024