Rescued from the Depths: Elephant Calf Saved After 10-Hour Ordeal

In Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu, Forest department officials rescued an elephant calf that fell into a 30 ft well. After a 10-hour struggle using two earth-movers, the calf was safely pulled out and ventured back into the forest. Officials are monitoring the calf until it reunites with its herd.

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 29-05-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 15:26 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

An elephant calf that fell into a 30 ft well in this hilly district was rescued by a team of Forest department officials on Wednesday following a 10-hour struggle that involved two earth-movers to pull the animal to safety.

According to officials, the incident occurred at Kolapalli near Gudalur in the small hours when the calf, part of an elephant herd, fell into the 30 ft well.

The locals informed the Forest department, following which a rescue operation was launched.

As part of it, two excavators were deployed to create a path near the well for the elephant to climb to safety, they said.

Upon being rescued, the calf ventured into the forest.

Forest department officials were monitoring the calf and would continue to do so till it joins its herd, an official said.

