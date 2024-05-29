Rescued from the Depths: Elephant Calf Saved After 10-Hour Ordeal

An elephant calf that fell into a 30 ft well in this hilly district was rescued by a team of Forest department officials on Wednesday following a 10-hour struggle that involved two earth-movers to pull the animal to safety.

According to officials, the incident occurred at Kolapalli near Gudalur in the small hours when the calf, part of an elephant herd, fell into the 30 ft well.

The locals informed the Forest department, following which a rescue operation was launched.

As part of it, two excavators were deployed to create a path near the well for the elephant to climb to safety, they said.

Upon being rescued, the calf ventured into the forest.

Forest department officials were monitoring the calf and would continue to do so till it joins its herd, an official said.

