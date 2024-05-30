Tragic Accident in Bharatpur: Sewer Cleaning Claims Three Lives

Three out of five people were killed after they inhaled poisonous gas while cleaning a sewer tank on Thursday in Rajasthan's Bharatpur area, police said. Two victims are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, they said. According to police, Akash and Karan had gone to clean a sewer tank in a house when they suddenly started suffocating and cried for help, they said.

Following this, locals --Bholu, Naresh and Inder -- went down the tank to rescue them but they also fainted due to poisonous gas emanating from the tank, police said. The victims were rushed to the hospital where Akash, Karan and Bholu died during treatment. Naresh and Inder are currently undergoing treatment, they added.

