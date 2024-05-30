Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Bharatpur: Sewer Cleaning Claims Three Lives

In Bharatpur, Rajasthan, three out of five individuals died after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a sewer tank. Two more victims are hospitalized. The tragic incident occurred when Akash and Karan went to clean the tank, and locals Bholu, Naresh, and Inder attempted a rescue but also succumbed to the gas.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-05-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 18:30 IST
Tragic Accident in Bharatpur: Sewer Cleaning Claims Three Lives
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Three out of five people were killed after they inhaled poisonous gas while cleaning a sewer tank on Thursday in Rajasthan's Bharatpur area, police said. Two victims are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, they said. According to police, Akash and Karan had gone to clean a sewer tank in a house when they suddenly started suffocating and cried for help, they said.

Following this, locals --Bholu, Naresh and Inder -- went down the tank to rescue them but they also fainted due to poisonous gas emanating from the tank, police said. The victims were rushed to the hospital where Akash, Karan and Bholu died during treatment. Naresh and Inder are currently undergoing treatment, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024