Major Blaze at Ghaziabad Restaurant Triggered by AC Explosion

In the bustling city of Ghaziabad, a major fire erupted late Monday night in a multi-storey building, ignited by a blast in an air conditioning unit.

Officials revealed that the fire, which broke out at the Moti Mahal restaurant in Shyam Park Extension, resulted in no casualties.

Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal reported that the Ghaziabad fire station was alerted at 11:32 PM. Seven fire tenders, deployed from nearby stations, swiftly contained the blaze that had advanced to the building's terrace. Preliminary inspections indicate that an air conditioning unit explosion caused the fire, although detailed investigations are in progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)