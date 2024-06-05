Green Ambitions: Maldives' 5 Million Trees Initiative Launched on World Environment Day

India's Ambassador Munu Mahavar to Maldives joined President Mohamed Muizzu in his ambitious '5 Million Trees Plantation Programme' on Wednesday, the World Environment Day.

President Muizzu inaugurated the '5 Million Trees Plantation Programme' that aims to plant five million trees within his five-year term to create a greener Maldives and increase vigilance against climate change threats, according to his office's statement.

The initiative, launched at Lonuziyaaraiy Park in Male', saw involvement from various dignitaries, including the Diplomatic Corps. This project, which President Muizzu announced at last year's COP28 conference, focuses on planting 22 varieties of endangered trees native to the Maldives, including fruit, shade, and medicinal trees.

A day prior, Muizzu congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his election victory, underscoring the importance of reinforcing bilateral ties between the two nations, with Modi highlighting the Maldives as a key partner in the Indian Ocean.

