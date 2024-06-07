Left Menu

Explosion Rocks Romanian Home Improvement Store: 13 Injured

An explosion at a home improvement store in Botosani, northeastern Romania, injured at least 13 people on Friday. Emergency services, including a mobile intensive care unit, responded swiftly, and those injured are receiving medical attention. The cause of the blast remains unknown, and a search and rescue operation is underway.

PTI | Bucharest | Updated: 07-06-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 16:27 IST
Explosion Rocks Romanian Home Improvement Store: 13 Injured
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Romania

An explosion at a chain home improvement store in northeastern Romania injured at least 13 people, including one seriously, on Friday, authorities reported. Emergency services, such as a mobile intensive care unit, were immediately dispatched to the scene in Botosani, Suceava county.

According to emergency authorities, one individual is in serious condition and has been intubated, while ten others are conscious but sustained various traumas and burns. Emergency helicopters were put on alert, and two ambulances, along with fire trucks, were called to extinguish a resultant fire.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear, and a search and rescue mission is ongoing inside the store. Video footage shared by authorities shows part of the building's facade blown out, with debris, including air-conditioning units, scattered across the forecourt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024