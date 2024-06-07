Explosion Rocks Romanian Home Improvement Store: 13 Injured

An explosion at a chain home improvement store in northeastern Romania injured at least 13 people, including one seriously, on Friday, authorities reported. Emergency services, such as a mobile intensive care unit, were immediately dispatched to the scene in Botosani, Suceava county.

According to emergency authorities, one individual is in serious condition and has been intubated, while ten others are conscious but sustained various traumas and burns. Emergency helicopters were put on alert, and two ambulances, along with fire trucks, were called to extinguish a resultant fire.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear, and a search and rescue mission is ongoing inside the store. Video footage shared by authorities shows part of the building's facade blown out, with debris, including air-conditioning units, scattered across the forecourt.

