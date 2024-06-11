Left Menu

Manohar Lal Khattar's Urban Vision: Tackling Floods and Metro Projects

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar emphasized urban flooding prevention, timely completion of metro projects, and a massive cleanliness campaign in his first official meeting. He aims to advance the PM Svanidhi and National Urban Livelihood Missions, ensuring waste-to-wealth conversion and clean, green cities.

Updated: 11-06-2024 21:35 IST
In his inaugural meeting as the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar spotlighted key urban challenges, including flood prevention and timely completion of metro projects. He emphasized waste-to-wealth initiatives and cleanliness campaigns to enhance urban living standards.

Ministry spokesperson Rajeev Jain confirmed that Khattar has directed officials to focus on urban cleanliness and green initiatives. 'Prevention of urban flooding will be prioritized,' Jain noted, indicating Khattar's proactive stance.

Khattar, taking over from Hardeep Singh Puri, also aims to extend the impact of PM Svanidhi and the National Urban Livelihood Mission, addressing urban poverty dimensions. Under his leadership, the ministry will continue to drive PM Awas Yojna and Central Vista redevelopment for holistic urban development.

