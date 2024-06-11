Manohar Lal Khattar's Urban Vision: Tackling Floods and Metro Projects
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar emphasized urban flooding prevention, timely completion of metro projects, and a massive cleanliness campaign in his first official meeting. He aims to advance the PM Svanidhi and National Urban Livelihood Missions, ensuring waste-to-wealth conversion and clean, green cities.
- Country:
- India
In his inaugural meeting as the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar spotlighted key urban challenges, including flood prevention and timely completion of metro projects. He emphasized waste-to-wealth initiatives and cleanliness campaigns to enhance urban living standards.
Ministry spokesperson Rajeev Jain confirmed that Khattar has directed officials to focus on urban cleanliness and green initiatives. 'Prevention of urban flooding will be prioritized,' Jain noted, indicating Khattar's proactive stance.
Khattar, taking over from Hardeep Singh Puri, also aims to extend the impact of PM Svanidhi and the National Urban Livelihood Mission, addressing urban poverty dimensions. Under his leadership, the ministry will continue to drive PM Awas Yojna and Central Vista redevelopment for holistic urban development.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar leading over Cong's Divyanshu Budhiraja by margin of 10,766 votes in Karnal LS seat: EC.
"No fear, Government will be formed": Manohar Lal Khattar
Manohar Lal Khattar Takes Charge as Power Minister in Modi's New Cabinet
Manohar Lal Khattar Takes Charge as Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister
Manohar Lal Khattar: From Haryana CM to Union Minister