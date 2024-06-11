Left Menu

Lightning Tragedy: Three Male Labourers Killed, Four Women Injured in MP's Seoni District

Three male labourers were killed and four women injured by lightning in Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place while labourers were loading stones on a tractor-trolley during rains. Some sought shelter under the trolley, but three standing nearby were struck and killed.

PTI | Seoni | Updated: 11-06-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 23:35 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
In a tragic incident on Tuesday evening, three male labourers were killed and four women were injured when struck by lightning in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, according to the police.

The unfortunate event transpired in Bakodi village under the Bandol police station, roughly 25 km from the Seoni district headquarters.

Rajesh Dubey, the in-charge of the Bandol police station, stated that the victims were loading stones onto a tractor-trolley amid rain. Some sought refuge under the trolley, while others remained in the open. Tragically, three labourers standing close to the trolley were fatally struck by the lightning, while the four women taking shelter beneath it were injured and are now receiving treatment at the district hospital.

