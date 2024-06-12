Delhi Government Fast-Tracks Village Development with Rs 900 Crore Budget

In an unprecedented move, the Delhi government led by Minister Gopal Rai has earmarked Rs 900 crore for the development of urban and rural villages in the capital, setting a June 15 deadline for agencies to draft action plans.

Speaking at a press conference, Rai emphasized the government's commitment to revamping village infrastructure, particularly focusing on road development. He revealed that 1,387 proposals had been approved before the Model Code of Conduct came into force.

To ensure timely implementation, special camps are scheduled for late June, with all department officers present to resolve bureaucratic hurdles. The tender process will commence in July, and work is expected to be completed by October, just before the GRAP restrictions kick in.

