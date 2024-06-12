Left Menu

Delhi Government Fast-Tracks Village Development with Rs 900 Crore Budget

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai announced the government's plan for village development, allocating Rs 900 crore. Agencies have until June 15 to draft action plans, prioritizing road development. Meetings and special camps will be held to ensure swift progress and resolve pending issues.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 23:06 IST
Delhi Government Fast-Tracks Village Development with Rs 900 Crore Budget
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, the Delhi government led by Minister Gopal Rai has earmarked Rs 900 crore for the development of urban and rural villages in the capital, setting a June 15 deadline for agencies to draft action plans.

Speaking at a press conference, Rai emphasized the government's commitment to revamping village infrastructure, particularly focusing on road development. He revealed that 1,387 proposals had been approved before the Model Code of Conduct came into force.

To ensure timely implementation, special camps are scheduled for late June, with all department officers present to resolve bureaucratic hurdles. The tender process will commence in July, and work is expected to be completed by October, just before the GRAP restrictions kick in.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024