Mass Evacuation as Los Angeles Wildfire Rages Dangerously Close

Authorities have evacuated at least 1,200 people as a rapidly spreading wildfire engulfed thousands of acres in Los Angeles County, officials reported on Saturday.

Dubbed the Post Fire, the blaze has consumed more than 3,600 acres near the Interstate 5 freeway in Gorman, approximately 62 miles northwest of Los Angeles. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and California State Park Services confirmed the evacuation of 1,200 individuals from the Hungry Valley recreation area in Gorman. Both Hungry Valley and the Pyramid Lake reservoir have been closed due to the fire threat, according to an 8 p.m. update from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire ignited around 1:45 pm and is progressing southeast towards Pyramid Lake. Firefighters are diligently constructing perimeter fire lines, while aircraft face limited visibility in their efforts to contain the blaze, the fire department stated.

