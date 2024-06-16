Left Menu

Mass Evacuation as Los Angeles Wildfire Rages Dangerously Close

Authorities evacuated 1,200 people due to a wildfire in Los Angeles County. The Post Fire burned over 3,600 acres near Interstate 5 in Gorman, prompting evacuations and closures of nearby recreational areas. Fire crews and aircraft continue battling the blaze, constructing fire lines to halt its spread.

PTI | Gorman | Updated: 16-06-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 14:07 IST
Mass Evacuation as Los Angeles Wildfire Rages Dangerously Close
AI Generated Representative Image

Authorities have evacuated at least 1,200 people as a rapidly spreading wildfire engulfed thousands of acres in Los Angeles County, officials reported on Saturday.

Dubbed the Post Fire, the blaze has consumed more than 3,600 acres near the Interstate 5 freeway in Gorman, approximately 62 miles northwest of Los Angeles. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and California State Park Services confirmed the evacuation of 1,200 individuals from the Hungry Valley recreation area in Gorman. Both Hungry Valley and the Pyramid Lake reservoir have been closed due to the fire threat, according to an 8 p.m. update from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire ignited around 1:45 pm and is progressing southeast towards Pyramid Lake. Firefighters are diligently constructing perimeter fire lines, while aircraft face limited visibility in their efforts to contain the blaze, the fire department stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024