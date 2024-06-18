Left Menu

Hospitals such as RML and Lady Hardinge in Delhi are facing water supply issues due to reduced deliveries from the Delhi Jal Board. The city is experiencing a severe water crisis amid a heatwave, with private tankers trying to meet the shortage. The NDMC is attempting to address complaints while urging residents to conserve water.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 20:26 IST
Delhi Hospitals and Residents Face Water Crisis Amid Heatwave
  • Country:
  • India

The government-run RML, Lady Hardinge, and Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital are grappling with water supply issues, according to NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal. The shortages stem from decreased allocations from the Delhi Jal Board.

Delhi faces a significant water crisis compounded by a sweltering heatwave. The NDMC typically receives 125 MLD but is now getting only 70-80 MLD. Notably, Wazirabad treatment plant has been unable to supply any water, affecting critical areas including government establishments and hospitals.

NDMC has responded by deploying water tankers, prioritizing complaints, and installing surface water tanks for major JJ clusters. However, the situation remains dire, with the board urging residents to conserve water amid ongoing challenges in securing an adequate supply.

