UP Government Advocates Rejuvenating Water Bodies Amid Severe Heat

The Uttar Pradesh government is advocating for the rejuvenation of water bodies and wetlands as well as the adoption of vertical urban growth to combat severe heatwave conditions in the state. According to Indian Meteorological Department data, the region has endured close to 30 days of heatwaves this summer, with urban temperatures soaring to an alarming 45 degrees Celsius.

At the 'Workshop on Uttar Pradesh Urban Cooling Policy,' Manoj Singh, Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department, emphasized the significance of these initiatives, asserting, 'We need to rejuvenate water bodies and wetlands near cities and adopt vertical growth. This will not only reduce the burden on natural habitats but also prevent encroachment on forest land.'

The discussion also highlighted the acute challenge these conditions pose for lower-income families, as noted by Narendra Bhooshan, Principal Secretary of the Department of Energy, who stressed the necessity of a holistic approach to mitigate long-term damages.

