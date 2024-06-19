Left Menu

UP Government Advocates Rejuvenating Water Bodies Amid Severe Heat

Amid severe heatwaves in Uttar Pradesh, officials emphasize rejuvenating water bodies and adopting vertical city growth to combat rising temperatures. With urban areas hitting 45°C, experts propose holistic approaches for urban cooling. Key discussions were held at the 'Workshop on Uttar Pradesh Urban Cooling Policy.'

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-06-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:32 IST
UP Government Advocates Rejuvenating Water Bodies Amid Severe Heat
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government is advocating for the rejuvenation of water bodies and wetlands as well as the adoption of vertical urban growth to combat severe heatwave conditions in the state. According to Indian Meteorological Department data, the region has endured close to 30 days of heatwaves this summer, with urban temperatures soaring to an alarming 45 degrees Celsius.

At the 'Workshop on Uttar Pradesh Urban Cooling Policy,' Manoj Singh, Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department, emphasized the significance of these initiatives, asserting, 'We need to rejuvenate water bodies and wetlands near cities and adopt vertical growth. This will not only reduce the burden on natural habitats but also prevent encroachment on forest land.'

The discussion also highlighted the acute challenge these conditions pose for lower-income families, as noted by Narendra Bhooshan, Principal Secretary of the Department of Energy, who stressed the necessity of a holistic approach to mitigate long-term damages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024