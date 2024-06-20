Grossi Strengthens Peru Partnership for Sustainable Development and Environmental Protection

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), concluded a series of high-level meetings in Peru aimed at bolstering the country's sustainable development through nuclear technology applications in food security, health, and environmental protection.

During his visit, Grossi and Peru’s Foreign Minister Javier González-Olaechea formalized their commitment through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the IAEA’s Atoms4Food programme. This initiative focuses on enhancing food security by implementing climate-smart agricultural practices. Notably, Peru has already leveraged nuclear and isotopic techniques to improve sugarcane production and combat Banana Fusarium Wilt, a devastating disease threatening agricultural yields.

Expressing gratitude for Peru’s recognition of his efforts, Grossi was honored with an Order of Merit for Distinguished Service by the Peruvian government. As the first Latin American Director General of the IAEA, Grossi underscored the significance of Peru’s gesture in promoting peace, multilateralism, and the advancement of nuclear technology for development.

Beyond agriculture, the IAEA’s collaboration with Peru extends to addressing environmental challenges such as microplastic pollution in coastal waters. Through the NUTEC Plastics initiative, Grossi reaffirmed the agency's commitment to supporting Peru’s efforts in sustainable mining practices and lithium exploration, essential for the nation’s economic sustainability and environmental protection.

Grossi’s visit also highlighted the IAEA’s contributions to Peru’s health sector, particularly at the San Borja National Institute for Child Health, where the IAEA-supported tissue bank aids in treating burns patients through advanced radiation technology, significantly enhancing recovery outcomes.

Moreover, Peru’s strides in cancer control were lauded during Grossi’s visit to the Instituto Nacional de Enfermedades Neoplásicas (INEN). Recognizing Peru’s progress, Grossi announced further support under the IAEA’s Rays of Hope initiative, aimed at expanding access to cancer care, including radiotherapy and diagnostics, to underserved regions of the country.

At the Centro Nuclear Óscar Miró Quesada de la Guerra (RACSO), Grossi commended Peru’s leadership in nuclear research and highlighted the role of the RACSO Nuclear Center in managing radioactive waste and fostering regional cooperation through the Regional Network of Research Reactors and Related Institutions in Latin America and the Caribbean (RIALC).

Grossi’s visit to Peru not only strengthens bilateral cooperation in nuclear applications but also underscores the IAEA’s commitment to supporting Peru’s sustainable development goals across various sectors, from agriculture and health to environmental conservation and scientific research.