Reviving Groundwater: A Collaborative Effort in Kolar

In a landmark move for sustainable water management, The Art of Living, in partnership with Ashirvad by Aliaxis, has initiated a significant project aimed at boosting groundwater levels in Karnataka's Kolar district. The initiative targets 13 villages within the Arabikothanur Gram Panchayat and aims to construct 270 recharge structures for rainwater harvesting.

Driven by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's vision, the project focuses on addressing the critical issue of groundwater depletion through strategic construction of boulder checks and recharge wells. These structures, already numbering 56, play a crucial role in capturing and retaining rainwater, ensuring its gradual absorption into the ground.

The project, which began in April 2024 and is set for completion by March 31, 2025, was inaugurated with notable figures from the community. This collaborative effort underscores the importance of community engagement and promises lasting benefits, setting a precedent for future water conservation projects in the region.

