Tragic House Fire in Dwarka: Four Dead Amid Rescue Delays

A house fire in Dwarka resulted in the deaths of a family of four after rescue efforts were delayed due to a locked gate. Despite efforts by firefighters and police, the victims succumbed to smoke inhalation. The blaze originated from an inverter short circuit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 19:50 IST
Tragic House Fire in Dwarka: Four Dead Amid Rescue Delays
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire broke out in a Dwarka residence early Tuesday, leading to the deaths of a family of four. Rescue efforts were hampered by a locked gate, causing critical delays.

The fire started around 3.30 am on the first floor due to an inverter malfunction, spreading rapidly to nearby furniture. Firefighters and police reported significant smoke accumulation, causing the victims to suffocate.

The victims were rushed to Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital but were declared dead on arrival. Investigations continue as authorities probe the tragic incident, which claimed the lives of Heera Singh Kakkar, his wife Neetu, and their sons Robin and Lakshay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

