Tragic House Fire in Dwarka: Four Dead Amid Rescue Delays

A devastating fire broke out in a Dwarka residence early Tuesday, leading to the deaths of a family of four. Rescue efforts were hampered by a locked gate, causing critical delays.

The fire started around 3.30 am on the first floor due to an inverter malfunction, spreading rapidly to nearby furniture. Firefighters and police reported significant smoke accumulation, causing the victims to suffocate.

The victims were rushed to Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital but were declared dead on arrival. Investigations continue as authorities probe the tragic incident, which claimed the lives of Heera Singh Kakkar, his wife Neetu, and their sons Robin and Lakshay.

