Lightning Strikes: Five Dead in Sultanpur and Amethi

Five individuals, including two women, were killed in separate lightning incidents in Sultanpur and Amethi districts. Authorities confirmed the fatalities and assured compensation for the victims' families. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 25-06-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 20:17 IST
Tragedy struck the districts of Sultanpur and Amethi on Tuesday as lightning claimed the lives of five individuals, including two women, according to local authorities. The victims were struck in separate incidents.

The deceased in Sultanpur were identified as Shivam (19) and Sona Devi (54), who perished in Nunhai Saifullaha village. Thakur Prasad, Additional District Magistrate of Sadar, visited the scene, emphasizing that compensation would be provided to their families.

In Amethi, Prema Devi (65) was fatally struck by lightning in Uttar village while working in her field. Likewise, Mukesh Pasi (28) and Ranjit Kumar Singh (25) were killed in Subba Ka Purwa and Lorkpur villages in Jamo area. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

