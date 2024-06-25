Lightning Strikes: Five Dead in Sultanpur and Amethi

Tragedy struck the districts of Sultanpur and Amethi on Tuesday as lightning claimed the lives of five individuals, including two women, according to local authorities. The victims were struck in separate incidents.

The deceased in Sultanpur were identified as Shivam (19) and Sona Devi (54), who perished in Nunhai Saifullaha village. Thakur Prasad, Additional District Magistrate of Sadar, visited the scene, emphasizing that compensation would be provided to their families.

In Amethi, Prema Devi (65) was fatally struck by lightning in Uttar village while working in her field. Likewise, Mukesh Pasi (28) and Ranjit Kumar Singh (25) were killed in Subba Ka Purwa and Lorkpur villages in Jamo area. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)