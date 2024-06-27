Left Menu

Texas Leads U.S. in Diverse Population Growth for 2023

Texas witnessed significant population growth in 2023, leading U.S. states with the largest increases in Hispanic, Asian, and Black residents. Houston and Dallas were the top U.S. metro areas for Hispanic and Asian and Black population gains respectively. Nationwide, Hispanic residents contributed substantially to the U.S. population increase.

27-06-2024
Everything is bigger in Texas, including the number of new residents from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds in 2023.

The Lone Star State led the nation in new Hispanic, Asian, and Black residents, as revealed by U.S. Census Bureau data. Houston and Dallas topped U.S. metro areas for Hispanic, Asian, and Black population increases.

Texas also recorded the largest overall population growth last year, adding 473,000 people. "We are adding more people, and that includes all kinds of people," said Xiuhong "Helen" You from the Texas Demographic Center, highlighting job opportunities and affordable housing as major draws.

Nationwide, Hispanic residents accounted for nearly three-quarters of the U.S. population growth, becoming the second-largest demographic group.

