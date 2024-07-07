5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Kamchatka, Russia

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 has struck near the east coast of the Kamchatka region in Russia's Far East. The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) confirmed the event on Monday.

The quake, which hit at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), has raised concerns in the region known for its seismic activity.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, though there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)