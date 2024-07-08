Devastating Rains Lash Thane: Bridge Washed Away, 54 Rescued from Flooded Homes

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Maharashtra's Thane district over the past 24 hours, leading to significant damage and flooding across the region. According to district officials, a bridge was washed away and 54 residents had to be rescued from their waterlogged homes.

The district administration reported that at least 275 houses were damaged and around 20 vehicles were swept away due to the torrential downpour on Sunday. Thane city recorded a staggering 120.87 mm of rain within the last 24 hours, with 45.98 mm falling in just one hour early Monday morning.

Shahapur taluka was hit the hardest, with flooding affecting numerous homes, washing away a bridge, and causing significant soil erosion alongside railway tracks. Despite the destruction, no casualties have been reported, and local authorities are working swiftly to assess the damage and aid affected residents.

