'Public Amusement Portal' Launch Revolutionizes Licensing in Delhi

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena introduced the 'Public Amusement Portal,' designed to simplify licensing for amusement and entertainment venues in Delhi. The portal, part of a digital transformation effort to enhance 'Ease-of-Doing-Business,' integrates various regulatory bodies for efficient, real-time processing, significantly reducing paperwork and simplifying the submission process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 20:51 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday unveiled the 'Public Amusement Portal' to streamline licensing for venues such as auditoriums, amusement parks, and game parlours. The new platform aims to simplify procedures, enhancing 'Ease-of-Doing-Business' as advocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the NDMC Convention Centre, Saxena highlighted the benefits of digital transformation in demystifying and rationalising regulatory processes. The unified portal features simplified application procedures, automated updates, and real-time deficiency corrections.

Developed by the licensing unit of Delhi Police in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the National Informatics Centre, the portal ensures seamless integration of various regulatory authorities, significantly reducing paperwork and speeding up approval processes.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

