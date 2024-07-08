'Public Amusement Portal' Launch Revolutionizes Licensing in Delhi

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday unveiled the 'Public Amusement Portal' to streamline licensing for venues such as auditoriums, amusement parks, and game parlours. The new platform aims to simplify procedures, enhancing 'Ease-of-Doing-Business' as advocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the NDMC Convention Centre, Saxena highlighted the benefits of digital transformation in demystifying and rationalising regulatory processes. The unified portal features simplified application procedures, automated updates, and real-time deficiency corrections.

Developed by the licensing unit of Delhi Police in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the National Informatics Centre, the portal ensures seamless integration of various regulatory authorities, significantly reducing paperwork and speeding up approval processes.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)