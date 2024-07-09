30 Years Wait Ends: Major Irrigation Project Approved in Odisha

The Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) has greenlit the diversion of 1,524.17 hectares of forest land for an irrigation project in Odisha's Nayagarh district, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) highlighted that the state government had awaited this central approval for three decades. Once the Brutanga project is completed, it will provide irrigation to approximately 23,000 hectares of land.

'Based on the compliance report submitted by the state government, the central government's final approval under Section 2 of the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, is granted for the non-forestry use of 1524.17 hectares of forest land,' read the approval letter issued by Assistant Inspector General of Forests Dheeraj Mittal.

The conditions for approval stipulate that the legal status of the diverted forest land will remain unchanged, and the state must ensure compensatory afforestation over equivalent non-forest land within two years. At least 1,000 plants per hectare must be planted, with any surplus saplings planted elsewhere if necessary.

Additional conditions include measures to mitigate the project's impact on forests and wildlife, such as setting up anti-poaching camps and constructing watch towers.

The state's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, had recently discussed the project with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi.

