Lioness Incident at Zoo: Keeper Injured, Investigation Launched

An Assistant Animal Keeper was injured after a lioness allegedly pounced on him at its enclosure in the Nehru Zoological Park here, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday, involving an eight-year-old African lioness. The animal, which was in a restricted area for medical treatment, managed to escape due to negligence during the cleaning process. It attacked the keeper with its paws, causing injuries. The man screamed for help while fleeing the scene.

According to the Standard Operating Procedure, the zoo was closed to the public, and the gates were secured. Upon learning of the incident, security personnel and the veterinary team were mobilized. The veterinary team successfully tranquilized the lioness near a crocodile moat and returned her to her enclosure. The injured keeper received immediate medical treatment at Osmania General Hospital and has been discharged.

A committee has been appointed by the Zoo Park Director to investigate the incident thoroughly. Preliminary findings pointed to carelessness on the part of the keeper in ensuring proper safety measures and animal monitoring. This is not the first incident of its kind, and the zoo management is actively working to improve security and prevent future occurrences.

