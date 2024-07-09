University Living Acquires Stake in StudentTenant to Expand UK Market Reach

University Living, a global student housing managed marketplace, has acquired a 51 percent stake in UK-based StudentTenant, the company announced without disclosing the deal's value. The strategic acquisition is expected to bolster University Living's presence in the UK's private student housing market, enhancing services for students worldwide.

University Living offers 2 million beds in over 515 student-centric cities, including those in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Europe, the USA, and Canada. StudentTenant, led by industry experts Adam Ormesher and Karl McKenzie, brings over a decade of specialized experience in the private rental sector.

This acquisition adds more than 10,000 beds to University Living's portfolio and extends its reach to 500,000 students and 1,000 landlords and letting agents in the UK. Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO of University Living, expressed enthusiasm about setting new standards in student housing through this partnership. Co-founder & COO Mayank Maheshwari highlighted the commitment to providing tailored solutions that enhance ROI for landlords and meet diverse student needs.

