Left Menu

University Living Acquires Stake in StudentTenant to Expand UK Market Reach

University Living, a global student housing platform, has acquired a 51% stake in UK-based StudentTenant. This strategic move is aimed at strengthening its presence in the UK's private student housing market. The acquisition enhances University Living's portfolio by over 10,000 beds and expands its reach to 500,000 students and 1,000 landlords.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 20:10 IST
University Living Acquires Stake in StudentTenant to Expand UK Market Reach
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

University Living, a global student housing managed marketplace, has acquired a 51 percent stake in UK-based StudentTenant, the company announced without disclosing the deal's value. The strategic acquisition is expected to bolster University Living's presence in the UK's private student housing market, enhancing services for students worldwide.

University Living offers 2 million beds in over 515 student-centric cities, including those in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Europe, the USA, and Canada. StudentTenant, led by industry experts Adam Ormesher and Karl McKenzie, brings over a decade of specialized experience in the private rental sector.

This acquisition adds more than 10,000 beds to University Living's portfolio and extends its reach to 500,000 students and 1,000 landlords and letting agents in the UK. Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO of University Living, expressed enthusiasm about setting new standards in student housing through this partnership. Co-founder & COO Mayank Maheshwari highlighted the commitment to providing tailored solutions that enhance ROI for landlords and meet diverse student needs.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024