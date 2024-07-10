Prague Zoo Welcomes Second Chinese Pangolin in Two Years

A second Chinese pangolin was born in Prague zoo in less than two years, astounding park officials with its healthy progress. Born on July 1, the female pangolin joins her sister Cone, who was born in February last year as the first in Europe. Initially weighing just 141 grams (4.97 ounces), the newborn is gaining about 10 grams daily, aiming to reach 250 grams (8.8 ounces) this week, according to the zoo.

When Guo Bao and Run Hou Tang were brought from Taipei Zoo in 2022, Prague Zoo's main objective was to maintain their health, said director Miroslav Bobek. "We hoped for a baby in the future, but having two in a year and a half is beyond our expectations," Bobek added.

Native to southern China and Southeast Asia, Chinese pangolins are hunted for their scales and meat. Breeding them in captivity is notably tricky because they need specific dietary and environmental conditions. Prague is only the second European zoo to house this species, a result of their sister-city agreement with Taipei, which replaced a previous agreement with Beijing, straining Czech-Chinese relations.

