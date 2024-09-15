Left Menu

Sikkim Unveils Large-scale Development Plans to Boost Tourism and Local Welfare

The Sikkim government announces ambitious projects to enhance tourism and improve local infrastructure. Key developments include a 1,000-vehicle parking facility at Nathu La, improved amenities at Ganesh Tok, a convention centre at Namli, a working women’s hostel in Gangtok, and housing for flood-affected people.

Sikkim Unveils Large-scale Development Plans to Boost Tourism and Local Welfare
The Sikkim government has announced a series of ambitious infrastructure projects aimed at boosting tourism and improving local amenities. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang confirmed plans for a parking facility accommodating 1,000 tourist vehicles at Nathu La on the India-China border.

The picturesque Ganesh Tok, located on the outskirts of Gangtok, will be redeveloped with amenities such as restaurants, banquet halls, and event areas. It will also feature a centre showcasing Sikkim's unique artwork and culture, tailored to attract international visitors.

Further, Tamang highlighted that a new convention centre at Namli will offer guest houses, conference rooms, auditoriums, restaurants, a sports complex, and a wedding hall. Additionally, a 500-bed hostel for working women will be established in Gangtok, and housing will be constructed for those affected by the October 2023 floods. These projects are designed to enhance infrastructure, tourism, and quality of life for residents, incorporating Sikkimese aesthetics and tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

