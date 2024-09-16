12-Hour Water Supply Disruption in South Delhi on September 18

On September 18, water supply in parts of south Delhi will be halted for 12 hours due to essential maintenance work, as stated by the Delhi Jal Board. The affected areas comprise Green Park, Safdarjung Enclave, SDA, Haus Khas, Munirka, Kishangarh, Masjid Mod, parts of Mehrauli, IIT, INU, AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, and neighboring regions around Deer Park.

This planned stoppage is necessitated by the installation of a 500 mm diameter flowmeter at the outlet of Deer Park BPS, which services DDA flats in Munirka. Consequently, water supply from the 600 mm outlet line of Deer Park BPS will be disrupted from 10 am to 10 pm on September 18, leading to further disruption on the morning of September 19.

The Board has advised residents to exercise caution in their water use and has reiterated its regret for the inconvenience. Water tankers will be on standby and can be requested through the DJB helpline or central control room.

(With inputs from agencies.)