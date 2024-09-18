Yadav calls for thoughtful use of fossil fuels and development of sustainable, Inclusive low-carbon transport systems

Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, addressed the Plenary Session on India’s Pathway to Net-Zero Emissions at the Re-Invest Summit 2024, held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on September 16, focuses on sustainable development and climate action. Key Takeaways from Shri Bhupender Yadav's Address:

Shri Yadav emphasized the importance of sustainability in conserving ecosystems, enhancing biodiversity, and utilizing human resources effectively. He stressed that achieving sustainability requires comprehensive technological and management systems, supported by policies and capacity-building initiatives. Countries should develop action plans that prioritize equity, ensuring health, justice, and prosperity are accessible to all, which will promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth while protecting natural resources for future generations.

India’s Emission Statistics

Highlighting India’s unique position, Shri Yadav noted that while India represents 17% of the global population, it contributes only 5% of global emissions. In contrast, developed countries with the same population percentage account for 60% of emissions. He pointed out that India’s per capita energy consumption remains low, underscoring the need to consider the energy needs of developing nations.

Achievements Under the Paris Agreement

Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India has achieved two out of three quantitative Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) targets of the Paris Agreement nine years ahead of schedule. Shri Yadav reiterated that India's climate action is focused on fostering development and improving human outcomes.

Mission LiFE Initiatives

Shri Yadav discussed the "Ideas for Life" initiative under the Mission LiFE, which aims to promote sustainable practices. Key actions identified include:

Save Water

Save Energy

Reduce Waste

Reduce E-Waste

Say No to Single-Use Plastics

Adopt Sustainable Food Systems

Embrace Healthy Lifestyles

Role of the Private Sector

The Minister highlighted the critical role of private sector engagement in achieving India’s Net Zero ambition by 2070. He called for the strengthening of renewable energy grids, development of low-carbon technologies, and effective demand-side management. He emphasized the rational utilization of fossil fuels and the creation of integrated, efficient, and inclusive low-carbon transport systems.

Policy Interventions and Global Cooperation

Shri Yadav noted that the government is implementing bio-based policy interventions and focusing on fuel switching, recycling, circular economies, and green hydrogen technology. He stressed the need for international cooperation to empower the global south and highlighted the significance of assessing financial requirements with quantifiable goals at COP29. For effective capacity building, climate finance needs to be precisely defined.

The Re-Invest Summit 2024 brought together key stakeholders, including former Secretary of MoEFCC and CMD of the Solar Energy Corporation of India, Shri R P Gupta, and other experts and dignitaries. The discussions underscored India’s commitment to sustainable development and the collaborative efforts necessary to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2070.