Public Consultation Launched to Update Biosecurity Act and Enhance Protection

Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard emphasized the need for resilience in the face of evolving global challenges.

In addition to the proposed changes, the government is exploring new technological advancements and international partnerships to bolster its biosecurity efforts.
The New Zealand Government has released proposals aimed at strengthening the nation’s biosecurity system, inviting public input on critical updates to the 30-year-old Biosecurity Act. Key proposals include imposing higher fines for passengers who fail to declare high-risk goods, increasing flexibility around importing requirements, and establishing fairer cost-sharing mechanisms for biosecurity responses.

Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard emphasized the need for resilience in the face of evolving global challenges. “Our proposals are designed to ensure that the Biosecurity Act remains robust and fit for the future,” he stated. “Our relative freedom from pests and diseases is essential to maintaining our competitive advantage, supporting our $53 billion food and fibre export industry.”

The proposed amendments aim to strengthen the legislative framework that enables New Zealand to effectively manage biosecurity risks and safeguard both the economy and environment from harmful incursions. “This is crucial work, and we need comprehensive input from primary industries, mana whenua, local authorities, and the wider public to ensure we’ve got it right,” Hoggard added.

The consultation period is open until November 29, 2024, allowing all New Zealanders to share their perspectives. The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is spearheading the policy program to amend the Act, with consultation materials—including seven discussion documents outlining proposed changes—available on the MPI website.

Minister Hoggard stressed the importance of community engagement: “Before any amendments are finalized, we want to hear from New Zealanders. Their feedback will play a critical role in shaping the future of our biosecurity policy.”

In addition to the proposed changes, the government is exploring new technological advancements and international partnerships to bolster its biosecurity efforts. Hoggard indicated that these innovations could further enhance New Zealand’s ability to prevent biosecurity threats and respond effectively when they occur. As public consultations progress, the government aims to ensure that the updated Biosecurity Act will reflect the needs and concerns of all stakeholders, reinforcing New Zealand's commitment to environmental protection and economic sustainability.

 

