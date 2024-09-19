Left Menu

Prada and Cavalli Shine at Milan Fashion Week with Bold Creations

Italian fashion house Prada showcased its Spring-Summer 2025 collection with a theme of distortion, featuring skirts suspended from belts and oversized sunglasses. Roberto Cavalli's show, inspired by the Sicilian coast, highlighted asymmetric outfits and fishing net dresses. Milan Fashion Week continues until September 23.

The Italian fashion house Prada played with distortion for its womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 collection at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, presenting skirts suspended from belts, glasses with hugely oversized lenses, and topless hats.

Designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons introduced the show, named 'Infinite Present', with a floral strappy frock followed by a black dress embellished with metallic rings, a design seen throughout multiple outfits.

In contrast, Roberto Cavalli's show on Wednesday, the first since founder Roberto Cavalli's passing, drew inspiration from the Sicilian coast. Creative director Fausto Puglisi titled the collection 'Views from Zancle', showcasing ivory outfits and fishing net-inspired skirts.

