ICG Signs MoU with Habitats Trust and HCL Foundation to Boost Marine Conservation

On September 19, 2024, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Habitats Trust and HCL Foundation to enhance marine conservation efforts. The agreement, signed at ICG Headquarters in New Delhi, marks a significant step toward protecting marine ecosystems and ensuring the sustainability of coastal biodiversity. Key Conservation Initiatives under the Partnership:

Ghost Net Removal: The initiative focuses on removing discarded fishing nets, or "ghost nets," which severely impact marine life and habitats.

Mapping Ghost Gear Aggregation Areas: This effort aims to identify and prioritize regions most affected by ghost gear, allowing for targeted clean-up operations.

Surveys in Ecologically Sensitive Areas: The collaboration will involve monitoring vulnerable marine habitats and protecting biodiversity in these regions.

Community Involvement: Coastal communities will be engaged in conservation activities, promoting awareness and stewardship of marine ecosystems.

Signatories: The MoU was signed by Inspector General (IG) Anupam Rai, Deputy Director General (Operations & Coastal Security) of the ICG, Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, Director of HCL Foundation, and Mr. Rushikesh Chavan, Head of The Habitats Trust.

IG Anupam Rai emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating, "This initiative is crucial for maintaining the health of coastal ecosystems, which are vital for biodiversity and the livelihoods of coastal communities."