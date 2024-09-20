Left Menu

Astronomers Dive Deep into the Enigma of the Universe's Largest Black Hole Jet

Scientists have discovered the largest known black hole jet, named Porphyrion, stretching 23 million light years across. This colossal jet raises intriguing questions about its perfectly straight appearance and consistent power over billions of years. Further observations using radio telescopes and simulations aim to uncover more about this cosmic phenomenon.

Updated: 20-09-2024 12:07 IST
Scientists have unveiled the largest known black hole jet, named Porphyrion, which stretches an astonishing 23 million light years across. This discovery, announced in the journal Nature, illuminates a gargantuan structure that significantly surpasses the previously known largest jet from galaxy NGC2663.

Porphyrion, detected by the International LOFAR Telescope, presents a puzzling phenomenon. Despite cutting through the cosmos for billions of years, it appears almost perfectly straight. This has left astronomers pondering how it remains unperturbed by the dense and turbulent environment typical of the earlier universe.

Researchers are now focusing on radio telescope observations and supercomputer simulations to decode the enigmatic behavior of Porphyrion. Their efforts aim to understand how such jets form, maintain coherence, and interact with the matter in the intergalactic medium, contributing to our broader understanding of cosmic ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

