Left Menu

Cyclonic Circulation Brings Unseasonal Rain to Rajasthan

A cyclonic circulation is causing light to heavy rain in parts of Rajasthan over the next two weeks, with significant rainfall predicted in eastern regions. Western Rajasthan will remain mostly dry. The weather department expects an increase in rain activity starting from September 27 to October 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-09-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 13:06 IST
Cyclonic Circulation Brings Unseasonal Rain to Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A cyclonic circulation is forecasted to bring varying degrees of rain across Rajasthan for the next two weeks, a weather department official stated on Friday.

Western Rajasthan, however, will mostly experience dry conditions.

Weather predictions indicate light to moderate rain in Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Bikaner, and Kota divisions over the next 24 hours. Subsequently, lighter rains may occur in eastern Rajasthan within the week. From September 27 to October 3, the rain activity is expected to intensify in eastern parts of the state.

Above normal rainfall is anticipated in select areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024