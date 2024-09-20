Cyclonic Circulation Brings Unseasonal Rain to Rajasthan
A cyclonic circulation is causing light to heavy rain in parts of Rajasthan over the next two weeks, with significant rainfall predicted in eastern regions. Western Rajasthan will remain mostly dry. The weather department expects an increase in rain activity starting from September 27 to October 3.
A cyclonic circulation is forecasted to bring varying degrees of rain across Rajasthan for the next two weeks, a weather department official stated on Friday.
Western Rajasthan, however, will mostly experience dry conditions.
Weather predictions indicate light to moderate rain in Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Bikaner, and Kota divisions over the next 24 hours. Subsequently, lighter rains may occur in eastern Rajasthan within the week. From September 27 to October 3, the rain activity is expected to intensify in eastern parts of the state.
Above normal rainfall is anticipated in select areas.
