Women in Space Leadership Programme Launched to Foster Gender Inclusivity in Space Sciences

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the British Council, under the UK-India Education and Research Initiative (UKIERI), launched the Women in Space Leadership Programme (WiSLP) on September 24, 2024. The initiative aims to promote women's leadership in space sciences by creating a strategic leadership framework and enhancing gender-inclusive practices across institutions. Coventry University is the delivery partner for this programme.

"This is a major step toward fostering gender inclusivity in space sciences. A strong leadership framework will empower women to make meaningful contributions to scientific research and innovation," said Dr. Vandana Singh, Head of the WISE-KIRAN division at DST.

Michael Houlgate, Deputy Director of the British Council India, highlighted the need for global collaboration to address challenges in STEM and emphasized increasing women's representation in these fields.

Dr Elena Gaura from Coventry University stressed the importance of seeking women who can lead transformative cultural changes. The programme is designed to equip 250 early career researchers with leadership skills, tools to combat gender biases, and foster a sustainable support network.

Prof. Annapurni Subramaniyam, Director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), encouraged women to explore the expanding field of space sciences, which now intersects with engineering and social sciences.

The workshop brought together academics and policymakers to discuss national and global efforts to advance gender equity in space sciences. The programme also aims to establish sustainable mentoring networks and integrate gender perspectives into areas such as astrophysics and telecommunications to enhance scientific innovation.