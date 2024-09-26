Left Menu

Mumbai Bounces Back: Traffic Resumes After Heavy Rains

Mumbai restored its traffic and rail services on Thursday after heavy rains caused severe flooding, halted local trains, and even rerouted flights. While schools and colleges remained closed, the weather improved, but authorities urged residents to stay indoors. Police and civic bodies were actively helping affected individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2024 11:10 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 11:06 IST
Mumbai Bounces Back: Traffic Resumes After Heavy Rains
Heavy rains
  • Country:
  • India

Vehicular and rail traffic in Mumbai resumed on Thursday after heavy rains lashed the city, causing severe flooding and bringing daily life to a standstill. The downpour led to the suspension of local trains, rerouting of flights, and closure of schools and colleges.

A 45-year-old woman drowned due to the flooding in Andheri, and police helped a pregnant woman reach a hospital in Ghatkopar. Although rains have ceased, authorities still advised residents to stay indoors as a precautionary measure.

The India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for Mumbai and surrounding districts. Despite initial disruptions, bus and train services were gradually restored. Meanwhile, the BMC and police continue to monitor the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024