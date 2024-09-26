Mumbai Bounces Back: Traffic Resumes After Heavy Rains
Mumbai restored its traffic and rail services on Thursday after heavy rains caused severe flooding, halted local trains, and even rerouted flights. While schools and colleges remained closed, the weather improved, but authorities urged residents to stay indoors. Police and civic bodies were actively helping affected individuals.
Vehicular and rail traffic in Mumbai resumed on Thursday after heavy rains lashed the city, causing severe flooding and bringing daily life to a standstill. The downpour led to the suspension of local trains, rerouting of flights, and closure of schools and colleges.
A 45-year-old woman drowned due to the flooding in Andheri, and police helped a pregnant woman reach a hospital in Ghatkopar. Although rains have ceased, authorities still advised residents to stay indoors as a precautionary measure.
The India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for Mumbai and surrounding districts. Despite initial disruptions, bus and train services were gradually restored. Meanwhile, the BMC and police continue to monitor the situation closely.
