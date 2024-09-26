Breakthrough Treatment Increases Live Births in Women with Recurrent Pregnancy Loss

A groundbreaking study led by Kobe University researchers has discovered a treatment that markedly enhances the likelihood of full-term pregnancies in women suffering from recurrent pregnancy loss linked to a specific antibody. The study, published in Frontiers in Immunology, promises new hope for affected women.

Obstetrician Tanimura Kenji and his team found that around 20% of women with recurrent pregnancy loss possess a unique antibody that attacks their own bodies. By collaborating with obstetricians across five hospitals in Japan, they analyzed the blood of affected women and offered treatments including low-dose aspirin or heparin to those who became pregnant.

The research revealed that 87% of women who received the treatment had live births, compared to only 50% in the untreated group. Furthermore, the treatment reduced pregnancy complications from 50% to just 6%. Despite a small sample size, the findings suggest that low-dose aspirin or heparin could be very effective in preventing pregnancy loss and complications in these women.

(With inputs from agencies.)