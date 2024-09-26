Left Menu

Breakthrough Treatment Increases Live Births in Women with Recurrent Pregnancy Loss

Researchers from Kobe University have identified a treatment that significantly improves the chances of full-term pregnancies in women with recurrent pregnancy loss linked to a particular antibody. The results, published in Frontiers in Immunology, showed an 87% success rate for those treated with low-dose aspirin or heparin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 23:41 IST
Breakthrough Treatment Increases Live Births in Women with Recurrent Pregnancy Loss
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

A groundbreaking study led by Kobe University researchers has discovered a treatment that markedly enhances the likelihood of full-term pregnancies in women suffering from recurrent pregnancy loss linked to a specific antibody. The study, published in Frontiers in Immunology, promises new hope for affected women.

Obstetrician Tanimura Kenji and his team found that around 20% of women with recurrent pregnancy loss possess a unique antibody that attacks their own bodies. By collaborating with obstetricians across five hospitals in Japan, they analyzed the blood of affected women and offered treatments including low-dose aspirin or heparin to those who became pregnant.

The research revealed that 87% of women who received the treatment had live births, compared to only 50% in the untreated group. Furthermore, the treatment reduced pregnancy complications from 50% to just 6%. Despite a small sample size, the findings suggest that low-dose aspirin or heparin could be very effective in preventing pregnancy loss and complications in these women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024