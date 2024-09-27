Left Menu

HORIBA India and Dumarey Group Forge Partnership for Hydrogen-Powered Innovations

HORIBA India and Dumarey Group have partnered to jointly develop internal combustion engines and electric vehicles, including hydrogen-powered applications, for the Indian market. This collaboration combines HORIBA's analytical expertise with Dumarey's propulsion specialization to advance sustainable mobility solutions. The partnership was formalized with an MoU signed in July 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 15:37 IST
HORIBA India and Dumarey Group Forge Partnership for Hydrogen-Powered Innovations
Represtative Image
  • Country:
  • India

HORIBA India, a subsidiary of Japan’s HORIBA, Ltd., and Dumarey Group have joined forces to offer engineering consultancy services focused on developing internal combustion engines and electric vehicles, including hydrogen-powered solutions for the Indian market.

With expertise in analytical and measurement technologies from HORIBA and Dumarey's specialization in propulsion systems, the collaboration aims to drive innovation in hydrogen technology and decarbonizing solutions. The partnership seeks to leverage both entities' strengths to deliver cutting-edge technologies for India.

The alliance was cemented through an official MoU exchange in Torino, Italy, in July 2024. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rajeev Gautam, President of HORIBA India, and Pierpaolo Antonioli, CEO of Dumarey Propulsion Solutions, highlighted the potential for advancements in sustainable mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024