HORIBA India and Dumarey Group Forge Partnership for Hydrogen-Powered Innovations

HORIBA India, a subsidiary of Japan’s HORIBA, Ltd., and Dumarey Group have joined forces to offer engineering consultancy services focused on developing internal combustion engines and electric vehicles, including hydrogen-powered solutions for the Indian market.

With expertise in analytical and measurement technologies from HORIBA and Dumarey's specialization in propulsion systems, the collaboration aims to drive innovation in hydrogen technology and decarbonizing solutions. The partnership seeks to leverage both entities' strengths to deliver cutting-edge technologies for India.

The alliance was cemented through an official MoU exchange in Torino, Italy, in July 2024. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rajeev Gautam, President of HORIBA India, and Pierpaolo Antonioli, CEO of Dumarey Propulsion Solutions, highlighted the potential for advancements in sustainable mobility.

