Left Menu

Earth's New Mini Moon: Asteroid 2024 PT5 to Orbit for Two Months

Earth is about to gain a mini moon, an asteroid named 2024 PT5. It's approximately the size of a school bus and will be temporarily captured by Earth's gravity, orbiting the planet for about two months. Discovered by astronomers in August, this phenomenon occurs frequently but is rarely detected due to the small size of these asteroids.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2024 03:18 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 03:18 IST
Earth's New Mini Moon: Asteroid 2024 PT5 to Orbit for Two Months
  • Country:
  • United States

Earth is soon to receive a cosmic visitor — a mini moon. The mini moon, an asteroid known as 2024 PT5 and about the size of a school bus, will be temporarily trapped by Earth's gravity when it passes by this Sunday.

This space rock, first discovered in August by astronomers at Complutense University of Madrid, will circle the globe for about two months. Although too small to see with the naked eye or amateur telescopes, it can be observed with large, research-grade instruments.

Richard Binzel, an astronomer at MIT, noted that these short-lived mini moons are more common than realized, with the last one detected in 2020. After its brief orbit, 2024 PT5 will depart from Earth on November 25 and is projected to pass by again in 2055.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024