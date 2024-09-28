Left Menu

Deadly Hurricane John Devastates South-Western Mexico, Leaving 22 Dead

Hurricane John caused catastrophic flooding and landslides in south-western Mexico, killing 22 people. The worst-hit was Guerrero state, where 18 people died, mostly due to mudslides. Despite John's dissipation, heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected. Authorities are providing support as floodwaters recede.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 22:44 IST
Deadly Hurricane John Devastates South-Western Mexico, Leaving 22 Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Residents in south-western Mexico were forced to evacuate on Saturday due to the remnants of Hurricane John, which wreaked havoc along the Pacific coastline for a week, resulting in deadly floods and landslides that left 22 people dead.

Guerrero state, the hardest hit and one of Mexico's poorest, reported 18 fatalities, primarily from mudslides that crushed homes. In Oaxaca, local media confirmed three deaths, and a young boy drowned in a river in Michoacan. John had rapidly intensified into a major hurricane by Monday, impacting Guerrero before dissipating and reforming offshore, then trailing up the coastline with torrential rains.

Although Hurricane John began dissipating on Friday and is no longer an active storm, damage persisted. Guerrero's governor, Evelyn Salgado, posted images of emergency operations in Acapulco, depicting rescues by boat, jetski, and helicopter. Floodwaters began to recede, and aid continued as residents expressed urgent need for assistance. Authorities set up shelters and food distribution centers, responding to a community still recovering from 2023's Hurricane Otis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024