Deadly Hurricane John Devastates South-Western Mexico, Leaving 22 Dead

Residents in south-western Mexico were forced to evacuate on Saturday due to the remnants of Hurricane John, which wreaked havoc along the Pacific coastline for a week, resulting in deadly floods and landslides that left 22 people dead.

Guerrero state, the hardest hit and one of Mexico's poorest, reported 18 fatalities, primarily from mudslides that crushed homes. In Oaxaca, local media confirmed three deaths, and a young boy drowned in a river in Michoacan. John had rapidly intensified into a major hurricane by Monday, impacting Guerrero before dissipating and reforming offshore, then trailing up the coastline with torrential rains.

Although Hurricane John began dissipating on Friday and is no longer an active storm, damage persisted. Guerrero's governor, Evelyn Salgado, posted images of emergency operations in Acapulco, depicting rescues by boat, jetski, and helicopter. Floodwaters began to recede, and aid continued as residents expressed urgent need for assistance. Authorities set up shelters and food distribution centers, responding to a community still recovering from 2023's Hurricane Otis.

