RTI Activist Alleges File Shifting in Karnataka Urban Development Scandal

RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna has lodged a complaint against Karnataka Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, accusing him of shifting crucial documents in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam. The complaint also implicates former Lokayukta SP Sujeeth in the alleged conspiracy, following a court-ordered FIR against CM Siddaramaiah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-10-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 12:40 IST
On Monday, RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna filed a complaint against Karnataka Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh for reportedly relocating key documents linked to the recent MUDA scam involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The complaint was lodged with Director General of Police Alok Mohan, accusing former Superintendent of Police Sujeeth from Mysuru Lokayukta of conspiring with the minister in July to shift the crucial documents.

Details allege that Sujeeth tipped off the minister following the MUDA scam disclosure, prompting the minister to urgently retrieve the documents by helicopter. The Lokayukta police have initiated an FIR against Siddaramaiah and others, which later involved the Enforcement Directorate in a related money laundering investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

