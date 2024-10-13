Delhi's Battle for Clean Air: A New Dawn?

Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, announced on Sunday that despite Dussehra celebrations, more residents were experiencing clean air, with an increase in good air days. However, data from the Central Pollution Control Board revealed Delhi's air quality index dipped into the 'poor' category, hitting 225 on Sunday noon.

At a press conference, Rai noted that typically, post-Dussehra air quality deteriorates, but this year's trend proved favorable. He urged the central government to collaborate with Delhi in combating high pollution levels, especially as winter, known for worsening air quality, approaches.

Rai celebrated the city's progress, noting Delhi surpassed 200 days of good air quality, a significant jump from 109 days in 2016. He attributed this to increased public awareness and strides in choosing eco-friendlier options. Rai also criticized BJP for allegations of rising pollution and advocated for public participation through tools like the Green Delhi app.

(With inputs from agencies.)