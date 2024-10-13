Left Menu

Delhi's Battle for Clean Air: A New Dawn?

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai reported improved air quality despite Dussehra. The government claims a rise in good, satisfactory, and moderate days while requesting Central cooperation as winter approaches. The city's commitment to clean air supposedly hits new heights, yet data discrepancies remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 21:20 IST
  • India

Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, announced on Sunday that despite Dussehra celebrations, more residents were experiencing clean air, with an increase in good air days. However, data from the Central Pollution Control Board revealed Delhi's air quality index dipped into the 'poor' category, hitting 225 on Sunday noon.

At a press conference, Rai noted that typically, post-Dussehra air quality deteriorates, but this year's trend proved favorable. He urged the central government to collaborate with Delhi in combating high pollution levels, especially as winter, known for worsening air quality, approaches.

Rai celebrated the city's progress, noting Delhi surpassed 200 days of good air quality, a significant jump from 109 days in 2016. He attributed this to increased public awareness and strides in choosing eco-friendlier options. Rai also criticized BJP for allegations of rising pollution and advocated for public participation through tools like the Green Delhi app.

(With inputs from agencies.)

